Brad Keller headshot

Brad Keller News: Preparing for setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Keller threw a clean first inning in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit. He struck out one.

Keller needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in his spring debut, with his sinker topping out at 97.3 mph. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Phillies over the winter, and Keller is preparing to serve as the primary right-handed setup man for closer Jhoan Duran in 2026, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Brad Keller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Keller See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Yesterday
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
7 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
78 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
146 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday October 2nd
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday October 2nd
Author Image
Adam Warner
146 days ago