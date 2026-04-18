Brad Keller headshot

Brad Keller News: Tosses scoreless ninth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 9:07pm

Keller walked one in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning Saturday against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Considering closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) hit the injured list Saturday, Keller's usage in the ninth inning of a 3-1 game is noteworthy. Duran will miss at least two weeks of action, and Keller appears initially to be worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers in search of saves. Keller has four holds through his first 8.2 innings, registering a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB.

Brad Keller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Keller See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago