Brad Keller News: Tosses scoreless ninth inning
Keller walked one in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning Saturday against Atlanta. He struck out one.
Considering closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) hit the injured list Saturday, Keller's usage in the ninth inning of a 3-1 game is noteworthy. Duran will miss at least two weeks of action, and Keller appears initially to be worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers in search of saves. Keller has four holds through his first 8.2 innings, registering a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB.
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