Brad Lord News: Added to active roster

The Nationals selected Lord's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Lord finished spring training with a 6.08 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings -- not good enough to win a starting job, but just enough to earn a spot as a long reliever. The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.93 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 55 Triple-A frames last season, and his first appearance of 2025 will mark his MLB debut. DJ Herz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.