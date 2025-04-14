Brad Lord News: Concedes four runs in loss

Lord (0-1) took the loss Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

The 25-year-old rookie struggled in his second career start. Lord was chased early after 57 pitches -- only 28 of which were strikes -- that generated a paltry three whiffs. The right-hander, who now sports a 4.82 ERA and 5:7 K:BB across 9.1 innings, is filling a rotation spot while Michael Soroka (biceps) is on the injured list. Lord is currently slated to make his next start against the Rockies in Colorado this weekend.