Brad Lord News: Concedes four runs in loss
Lord (0-1) took the loss Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.
The 25-year-old rookie struggled in his second career start. Lord was chased early after 57 pitches -- only 28 of which were strikes -- that generated a paltry three whiffs. The right-hander, who now sports a 4.82 ERA and 5:7 K:BB across 9.1 innings, is filling a rotation spot while Michael Soroka (biceps) is on the injured list. Lord is currently slated to make his next start against the Rockies in Colorado this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now