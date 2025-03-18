Brad Lord News: In mix for bullpen spot

Lord is in the running to win a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Washington still views the 25-year-old right-hander as a potential starter in the long term, but Lord has shown improved velocity this spring and has been mostly sharp, aside from an eight-run implosion against the Rays on March 13. "I think he can come in and get us a ground ball in a tough situation, which is nice," manager Dave Martinez said Monday after Lord tossed a perfect inning against the Cardinals on 12 pitches. "But it's the deception. It's what he can do. It's everything that he's become and that we've seen that allows us to say: If this guy can throw strikes, he can give us two-plus innings." Lord appears to be in the running for one of the final two spots in the Nats bullpen, and he could be the team's best option to handle a long-relief role.