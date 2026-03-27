Brad Lord News: Nabs Opening Day win in relief
Lord allowed one run on four hits over 2.1 innings of relief Thursday, getting credited for the win in a 10-4 victory over the Cubs. He struck out one without walking a batter.
Cade Cavalli got the start but recorded only 11 outs on 75 pitches before getting the hook, and Lord was the Nat reliever handed the win by the official scorer. Lord is likely to have a versatile role out of the bullpen, getting used for longer stints but also potentially being a part of the high-leverage mix after the right-hander posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:43 K:BB over 130.2 innings as a rookie in 2025 while starting 19 of his 48 appearances.
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