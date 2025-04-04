Brad Lord News: Option to start Sunday

The Nationals could start Lord against the Diamondbacks on Sunday if he's not needed out of the bullpen Friday or Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander made Washington's Opening Day roster and has given up two runs (one earned) in three relief appearances, but he could be called upon to start with Michael Soroka (biceps) landing on the injured list Friday. Lord split most of last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and he finished 2024 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 135:49 K:BB across 129.2 innings.