Brad Lord News: Out of rotation mix
Lord indicated Thursday that he was no longer being built up as a starter, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old righty has thrown 12.1 innings over five spring appearances (one start) with a 2.19 ERA and 8:3 K:BB, but it appears the Nationals are more comfortable with him in a long relief role. Lord worked three scoreless innings and 36 pitches (27 strikes) out of the bullpen in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts, and he could piggyback Zack Littell early in the season while the late signing gets fully stretched out. As a rookie in 2025, Lord posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:43 K:BB in 130.2 innings over 48 appearances (19 starts).
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