Brad Lord News: Pockets third hold

Lord gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings Friday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Marlins.

The right-hander has been a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen for the Nationals this season, working more than one inning in 10 of his first 12 appearances. Over 25.1 frames in 2026, Lord has posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB while also adding a win to his ledger.