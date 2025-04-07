Brad Lord News: Set for spot start Tuesday

Lord will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lord hasn't pitched more than one inning in an outing this season, but the club stated that he'll be cleared for 45-to-50 pitches in Tuesday's bullpen game. Orlando Ribalta and Jackson Rutledge figure to be two candidates to follow Lord considering Rutledge has yet to pitch in a game this season and Ribalta hasn't appeared since Friday.