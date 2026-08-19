Braden Montgomery News: Key knock in win
Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.
Montgomery came to the plate with two baserunners in scoring position in the eighth inning, and he drove in both with a double to provide insurance runs for the White Sox. He has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, driving in six runs with a double and a triple in that span.
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