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Braden Montgomery News: Key knock in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Montgomery came to the plate with two baserunners in scoring position in the eighth inning, and he drove in both with a double to provide insurance runs for the White Sox. He has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, driving in six runs with a double and a triple in that span.

Braden Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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