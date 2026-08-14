Braden Montgomery News: Legs out two-run triple
Montgomery went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI during the White Sox's 9-5 win over the Tigers on Friday.
Montgomery put the White Sox on the board with an RBI single in the first inning before capping off Chicago's five-run fourth inning with a triple that brought home both Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi. It was the fourth time this season that Montgomery's logged at least three RBI in a game, two of which have come since after the All-Star break. He has a .237/.329/.381 slash line with four homers, one steal, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored across 222 plate appearances this season.
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