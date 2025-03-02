Braden Montgomery News: Looks healthy for spring

Montgomery (ankle) has appeared in three Cactus League games thus far, going 1-for-3 with a walk while playing seven innings in center field and four in left field.

The No. 12 overall selection by the Red Sox in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Montgomery didn't make his professional debut at any point last summer, as he was recovering from surgery to address a fractured ankle that he suffered in June while playing with Texas A&M. The Red Sox then shipped him to Chicago over the winter as part of the prospect haul the White Sox received in exchange for left-hander Garrett Crochet. Now with a new organization, Montgomery seems to be healthy again, and the White Sox's decision to give him at-bats in spring training suggests that he'll bypass rookie ball and report to a full-season affiliate at the conclusion of spring training.