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Braden Montgomery News: Productive series against Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Montgomery started the scoring for the White Sox with an RBI double in the second inning. The performance wrapped up a strong series, as Montgomery collected one hit in all three games while scoring five runs and tallying two RBI. Montgomery has shown promising signs at the plate across 24 games in August, reaching base at a .337 clip while racking up 14 RBI and 15 runs scored.

Braden Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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