Braden Montgomery News: Promoted to Double-A

Montgomery was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Sunday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Montgomery will make the jump to Birmingham after producing a .260 average with eight home runs, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and five stolen bases over 254 at-bats in 69 games with High-A Winston-Salem. The 2024 first-rounder has already climbed two levels of the White Sox minor-league farm system this year, and he could be on pace to potentially make his major-league debut in 2026.