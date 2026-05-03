Braden Montgomery News: Promoted to Triple-A

Montgomery was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery will move up a level in Chicago's minor-league farm system after posting a .313 average with six home runs, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases over 99 at-bats in 27 games with Double-A Birmingham so far this season. The 23-year-old is considered to be No. 31 overall prospect by MLB.com, and if he can continue his strong start to the year as he makes the jump to the Triple-A level, there's a chance that his major-league debut will arrive in the coming months.