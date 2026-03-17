Braden Montgomery News: Returning to Double-A
Montgomery will begin the 2026 season with Double-A Birmingham.
Montgomery hit .348 with one home run, six strikeouts and zero walks in 24 spring plate appearances. He also logged a 1.161 OPS in 12 Arizona Fall League games after slashing .272/.364/.416 with one home run and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 34 games at Double-A last year. Montgomery is a hulking 6-foot-2, 220-pound slugger who may not require more than a month or two at Double-A before getting the bump to Triple-A.
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