Braden Nett Injury: Missing in action

Triple-A Las Vegas placed Nett on the 7-day injured list March 27 with a rotator cuff injury, David Laurila of FanGraphs reports.

Nett boasts seven distinct pitches and mid-90s fastball velocity when healthy, but he hasn't made his 2026 debut for the Aviators. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 116:48 K:BB in 105.2 innings in 24 starts at Double-A, split between the Padres and Athletics organizations.