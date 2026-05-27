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Braden Nett Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Triple-A Las Vegas placed Nett on its 7-day injured list April 28 due to an unspecified injury.

After opening the season on the IL at Las Vegas due to a rotator cuff injury, Nett was cleared to make his 2026 debut April 25, when he struck out five over 3.2 scoreless innings. He may have suffered an aggravation of the shoulder injury in that contest, however, as Las Vegas deactivated him just three days later. The Athletics protected Nett from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added him to the 40-man roster, but he'll need to get healthy and pitch effectively over an extended period at Las Vegas before getting the chance to make his big-league debut.

Braden Nett
Sacramento Athletics
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