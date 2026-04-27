Braden Nett headshot

Braden Nett News: Debuts for Triple-A club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Nett was reinstated from Triple-A Las Vegas' 7-day injured list Saturday and worked in long relief Sunday in the team's 4-0 win over Salt Lake, striking out five over 3.2 scoreless innings while yielding one hit and one walk.

Nett missed the first month of the season while recovering from a rotator cuff injury, but he looked sharp while piggybacking starter Mason Barnett in his 2026 debut. Once he gets fully stretched out, Nett should settle into a spot in the Las Vegas rotation, and he may not have to wait long before receiving his first call-up to the majors. Nett was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster over the winter after submitting a 3.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 116:48 K:BB in 105.2 innings at the Double-A level in 2025.

Braden Nett
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Nett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Nett See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
259 days ago
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
277 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
284 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 23, 2024