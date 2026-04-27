Braden Nett News: Debuts for Triple-A club
Nett was reinstated from Triple-A Las Vegas' 7-day injured list Saturday and worked in long relief Sunday in the team's 4-0 win over Salt Lake, striking out five over 3.2 scoreless innings while yielding one hit and one walk.
Nett missed the first month of the season while recovering from a rotator cuff injury, but he looked sharp while piggybacking starter Mason Barnett in his 2026 debut. Once he gets fully stretched out, Nett should settle into a spot in the Las Vegas rotation, and he may not have to wait long before receiving his first call-up to the majors. Nett was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster over the winter after submitting a 3.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 116:48 K:BB in 105.2 innings at the Double-A level in 2025.
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