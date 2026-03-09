Braden Nett News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Nett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Acquired by the Athletics from the Padres in July, Nett ended up spending the entire 2025 season at the Double-A level between the two organizations, logging a 3.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 116:48 K:BB across 105.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander is expected to spend nearly all of the 2026 campaign at Triple-A but put himself in consideration for a promotion to the big leagues in the second half if he's able find early success in the Pacific Coast League.