Braden Shewmake Injury: Battling groin soreness

Shewmake was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers with right groin soreness.

Shewmake went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving the game in the fifth inning. The Astros may have more information regarding the 28-year-old's status after the game, though Nick Allen could be in line for reps at the keystone if Shewmake ends up needing to miss time.