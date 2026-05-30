Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake Injury: Battling groin soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Shewmake was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers with right groin soreness.

Shewmake went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving the game in the fifth inning. The Astros may have more information regarding the 28-year-old's status after the game, though Nick Allen could be in line for reps at the keystone if Shewmake ends up needing to miss time.

Braden Shewmake
Houston Astros
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