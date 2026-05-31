Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake Injury: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 10:35am

Shewmake (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shewmake exited Saturday's contest due to groin soreness and will sit for at least one game. Nick Allen is picking up a start at second base for Houston in the series finale.

Braden Shewmake
Houston Astros
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