Braden Shewmake Injury: Out of Sunday's lineup
Shewmake (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Shewmake exited Saturday's contest due to groin soreness and will sit for at least one game. Nick Allen is picking up a start at second base for Houston in the series finale.
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