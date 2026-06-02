Braden Shewmake Injury: Out with adductor strain
The Astros placed Shewmake on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right adductor strain.
Shewmake suffered the injury during Saturday's game versus the Brewers and was unable to make enough improvement to avoid the IL. He'll be eligible to return in mid-June, but it's the type of injury that could lead to longer than a minimum absence.
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