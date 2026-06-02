Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake Injury: Out with adductor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Astros placed Shewmake on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right adductor strain.

Shewmake suffered the injury during Saturday's game versus the Brewers and was unable to make enough improvement to avoid the IL. He'll be eligible to return in mid-June, but it's the type of injury that could lead to longer than a minimum absence.

Braden Shewmake
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Shewmake See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Shewmake See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
22 days ago