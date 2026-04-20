Braden Shewmake News: Called up to majors

The Astros selected Shewmake's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Just one day after acquiring Shewmake in a trade with the Yankees, the Astros will elevate the 28-year-old to the big-league roster to provide added depth in the infield while Jeremy Pena (hamstring) and Nick Allen (back) are on the shelf. Shewmake last saw big-league action in 2024 with the White Sox, appearing in 29 games while batting just .125/.134/.203 with one home run and five stolen bases over 67 plate appearances.