Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake News: Capitalizes on start with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Shewmake went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Shewmake hasn't gotten many opportunities since he was called up April 20, and this was his first start in the Astros' past six contests. He made the most of it by logging half of Houston's four total hits, including a solo homer in the third inning, which proved to be the winning run. Shewmake has been effective when given a chance with a .308/.308/.769 slash line, two home runs and two RBI over 14 plate appearances, but his fantasy viability is very limited given how little playing time he's received.

Braden Shewmake
Houston Astros
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