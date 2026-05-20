Braden Shewmake News: Hitting bench Wednesday
Shewmake is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
The Astros will go with Jeremy Pena at shortstop and Brice Matthews at second base in the series finale, bringing an end to Shewmake's run of nine consecutive starts. Since being acquired from the Yankees in late April and being added to the big-league roster, Shewmake is hitting .291 with three home runs and seven RBI through his first 19 games with Houston. With Pena and Jake Meyers recently returning from the injured list to reclaim everyday roles at shortstop and in center field, respectively, Shewmake and Matthews will jockey for playing time at the keystone.
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