Braden Shewmake News: Homers in Astros debut

Shewmake went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Yankees.

Shewmake's first at-bat with Houston came as a pinch hitter for Carlos Correa in the seventh inning, with the Astros in a 12-3 hole. The 28-year-old infielder responded with his second career MLB homer, a 403-foot blast off Fernando Cruz. Shewmake spent the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons in the Yankees system -- he slashed .243/.317/.361 with four homers and 15 steals in 85 games last year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Shewmake figures to remain with the Astros as a bench option until Jeremy Pena (hamstring) and Nick Allen (back) return from the IL.