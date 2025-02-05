Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake News: Lands in New York via waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

The Yankees claimed Shewmake off waivers from the Royals on Wednesday.

Shewmake has now gone from the White Sox to the Royals and now to the Yankees via waivers since early January. The 27-year-old is just 8-for-64 at the plate during his brief time at the big-league level but has a good defensive reputation. Shewmake will likely begin the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Braden Shewmake
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now