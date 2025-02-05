Braden Shewmake News: Lands in New York via waivers
The Yankees claimed Shewmake off waivers from the Royals on Wednesday.
Shewmake has now gone from the White Sox to the Royals and now to the Yankees via waivers since early January. The 27-year-old is just 8-for-64 at the plate during his brief time at the big-league level but has a good defensive reputation. Shewmake will likely begin the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
