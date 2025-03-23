Braden Shewmake News: Optioned to Triple-A

Shewmake was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Shewmake will open the season at Triple-A after going 1-for-12 with three strikeouts and a run scored over six games during spring training. The infielder will look to get into more of a groove at the plate with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in order to potentially earn a promotion to the major-league roster down the road this summer.