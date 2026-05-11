Braden Shewmake News: Seeing time at shortstop vs. RHPs
Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the Astros' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed starter, the left-handed-hitting Shewmake has received the nod over the right-handed-hitting Nick Allen at shortstop. Assuming the Astros continue to take a platoon approach to shortstop, Shewmake will likely see the bulk of the starts at the position in the short term, but Jeremy Pena (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday and could settle back atop the depth chart by the weekend.
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