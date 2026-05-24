Braden Shewmake News: Taking seat against southpaw
Shewmake is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
With southpaw Shota Imanaga on the bump for the Cubs, the left-handed-hitting Shewmake will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-5 with a walk and a run scored while starting the first two games of the series at second base. Brice Matthews will fill in for Shewmake at the keystone Sunday.
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