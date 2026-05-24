Braden Shewmake headshot

Braden Shewmake News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Shewmake is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With southpaw Shota Imanaga on the bump for the Cubs, the left-handed-hitting Shewmake will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-5 with a walk and a run scored while starting the first two games of the series at second base. Brice Matthews will fill in for Shewmake at the keystone Sunday.

Braden Shewmake
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Shewmake See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Shewmake See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
28 days ago