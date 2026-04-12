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Bradgley Rodriguez News: Continues strong start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:18pm

Rodriguez tossed a scoreless inning against Colorado on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

Rodriguez was deployed in the ninth inning, though it was a relatively low-leverage situation with San Diego up by five runs. The right-hander got the job done, throwing 15 of 19 pitches for strikes while giving up just an infield single. Rodriguez has just one hold (and no saves) through seven appearances, but he's been very effective, allowing only one run while posting a 10:1 K:BB across 9.1 innings.

Bradgley Rodriguez
San Diego Padres
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