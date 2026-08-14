Bradgley Rodriguez News: Earns first career save
Rodriguez allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Guardians.
Rodriguez was called upon to protect a two-run advantage and responded with the first save of his major-league career. The right-hander allowed a double to Brayan Rocchio but bounced back and closed out San Diego's victory with back-to-back strikeouts. Friday's save doesn't signal a change atop the bullpen hierarchy, as Mason Miller will remain the Padres' closer. Still, Rodriguez has worked his way into San Diego's late-inning mix and owns a 2.09 ERA across 50 appearances and 55 innings in 2026.
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