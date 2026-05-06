Bradgley Rodriguez News: Serving as opener Wednesday
Rodriguez will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.
Matt Waldron had been lined up to start Wednesday, but he instead appears poised to fill a bulk-relief role once Rodriguez exits the game. Rodriguez has collected a 1.62 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over his first 16.2 innings out of the Padres bullpen this season.
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