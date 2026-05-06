Bradgley Rodriguez headshot

Bradgley Rodriguez News: Serving as opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:40am

Rodriguez will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.

Matt Waldron had been lined up to start Wednesday, but he instead appears poised to fill a bulk-relief role once Rodriguez exits the game. Rodriguez has collected a 1.62 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over his first 16.2 innings out of the Padres bullpen this season.

Bradgley Rodriguez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradgley Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradgley Rodriguez See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
339 days ago