Bradgley Rodriguez News: Working as opener Tuesday
Rodriguez will be the Padres' opening pitcher Tuesday in Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Rodriguez opening up for knuckleballer Matt Waldron worked well last week against the Giants, so the Padres will try it again. The 22-year-old Rodriguez has fanned only 14 batters in 19.2 innings this season but has managed a 1.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
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