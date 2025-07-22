Bradley Blalock News: Earns first win of season

Blalock (1-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Cardinals. He recorded no strikeouts.

Blalock was far from perfect Tuesday, allowing plenty of baserunners, but managed to deliver a serviceable outing that helped the Rockies secure a win. The right-hander came in with rough numbers, posting a 9.97 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 21.2 innings across six appearances (four starts) this season. His struggles stem largely from a lack of strikeouts (3.7 K/9) and an astronomical home run rate (2.5 HR/9). While Tuesday's performance got the job done, Blalock remains far from fantasy relevance.