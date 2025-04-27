Bradley Blalock News: Recalled, starting Sunday

The Rockies recalled Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he'll start against the Reds on Sunday.

Blalock competed for the No. 5 starting spot in the Rockies' rotation during spring training, and while he made the Opening Day roster, the 24-year-old right-hander's two outings came from out of the bullpen. Blalock has started in three games in Triple-A this season and will give the Rockies' rotation an extra day of rest by starting in Sunday's series finale. Blalock started in six games for Colorado in 2024, posting a 1-3 record with a 6.07 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 20:19 K:BB across 29.2 innings.