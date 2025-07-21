Bradley Blalock News: Remaining in rotation

Blalock is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals at Coors Field.

Called up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier this month, Blalock ended up taking over the spot in the rotation that previously belonged to rookie Chase Dollander, who was optioned to the minors following a string of poor performances. Though he had posted a 12.94 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over his first five big-league appearances of the season, Blalock acquitted himself well in his start during the Rockies' final series before the All-Star break, holding the Reds to one earned run on six hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. The right-hander will be rewarded with another turn through the rotation, but he doesn't profile as a dependable streaming option, given his poor overall track record in the majors.