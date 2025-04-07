Brady Basso Injury: Heads to 60-day IL

The Athletics transferred Basso (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

As a result of the transaction, Basso won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut with the Athletics until late May. According to MLB.com, Basso had been taking part in a throwing program by the end of spring training, but it's not yet clear if he's reached the point in his rehab where he's throwing bullpen sessions or facing hitters. Basso will eventually head out on a rehab assignment and could need most of the 30-day window to get stretched back out for a starting role. The 27-year-old lefty reached the majors for the first time last season, making seven appearances (four starts) for the Athletics while turning in a 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 22.1 innings.