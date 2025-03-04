Brady Basso Injury: Shut down with shoulder strain

Basso has been shut down after being diagnosed with a left shoulder strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

There's no timetable for when Basso might be ready to return, but it is likely to be a lengthy absence for the left-hander. Basso -- who has thrown 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings this spring -- likely was going to start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas but will now be rehabbing the injury for the foreseeable future.