Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brady Basso headshot

Brady Basso Injury: Shut down with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:50am

Basso has been shut down after being diagnosed with a left shoulder strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

There's no timetable for when Basso might be ready to return, but it is likely to be a lengthy absence for the left-hander. Basso -- who has thrown 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings this spring -- likely was going to start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas but will now be rehabbing the injury for the foreseeable future.

Brady Basso
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now