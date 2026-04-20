Brady Basso headshot

Brady Basso News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Athletics recalled Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Basso will provide a fresh relief arm after the Athletics' bullpen was overworked in recent days. The left-hander has permitted seven runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings with Las Vegas in the early going this season.

Brady Basso
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Basso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Basso See More
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 5, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024