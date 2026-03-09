Brady Basso headshot

Brady Basso News: Sent packing from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:52am

The Athletics optioned Basso to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Basso will head to Las Vegas to begin the season but should be near the top of the list for a promotion if the Athletics need another lefty arm out of the bullpen at any point. The 28-year-old made 11 appearances (one start) for the Athletics in 2025, accruing a 2.31 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB over 11.2 innings.

Brady Basso
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Basso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Basso See More
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
335 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
363 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 5, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024