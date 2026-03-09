Brady Basso News: Sent packing from big-league camp
The Athletics optioned Basso to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Basso will head to Las Vegas to begin the season but should be near the top of the list for a promotion if the Athletics need another lefty arm out of the bullpen at any point. The 28-year-old made 11 appearances (one start) for the Athletics in 2025, accruing a 2.31 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB over 11.2 innings.
