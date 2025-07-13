Brady Ebel News: Picked by Brewers

The Brewers have selected Ebel with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Ebel can flat out hit. A lefty-hitting prep infielder from California, Ebel is hit-over-power, but he has plenty of untapped power potential, as he currently hits the ball on the ground too often and has plenty of room to fill out his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame. He probably doesn't move well enough to stick at shortstop, but Ebel has an above-average arm and could provide defensive value at third base. There's a chance his lack of speed and propensity to hit the ball on the ground will result in him being an empty batting average without the offensive impact to play regularly at third, but Ebel doesn't turn 18 until a couple weeks after the draft and could improve significantly in the coming years. If he gets assigned to Single-A before 2026, that would be a big vote of confidence from his new organization.