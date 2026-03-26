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Brady House News: Batting third against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

House will start at third base and bat third in Thursday's opener versus the Cubs.

The righty-swinging House will likely hit toward the bottom of the batting order against right-handed pitching, but he'll occupy a prime spot in the lineup versus lefty Matthew Boyd. House stung the ball in spring training, slashing .429/.444/.786 with three home runs, though his usual plate discipline issues (1:11 BB:K) remained.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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