Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Clubs pair of homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 5:26pm

House went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 22-year-old third baseman wasted little time making an impact in his first action of the spring, as he smoked a three-run home run in the top of the first inning off Sandy Alcantara. He left the yard again later in the game, smacking a solo shot over the fence to center in the top of the fifth off minor-leaguer Evan McKendry. This is a promising start to camp for House, who tallied only four home runs a season ago over 73 games.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
