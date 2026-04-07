Brady House News: Crushes second homer

House went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

The third baseman drove a Matt Svanson sweeper 423 feet to straightaway center field as part of a three-homer, six run eruption from the Nationals' offense in the bottom of the eighth inning. House has had an impressive start to the season, slashing .333/.400/.583 through 10 games with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and seven runs, but his 4:12 BB:K remains a potential area of concern as the 22-year-old looks to solidify his spot as the future for the organization at the hot corner.