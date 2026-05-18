Brady House News: Demoted to minors
House was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
House has flashed plenty of pop early in the 2026 campaign, registering seven home runs over 44 games, including three home runs in May, but the club has elected to send him down. This move is presumably to make room for Dylan Crews, who is expected to be promoted ahead of Tuesday's matchup.
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