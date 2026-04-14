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Brady House News: Double, RBI in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

House went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

After getting the night off Monday, House was back in the lineup Tuesday. House got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning and then hit his fourth double of the season in the seventh. House is slashing .267/.323/.433 with two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a 5:19 BB:K across 65 plate appearances.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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