Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Earning more opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:56pm

House will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

The 23-year-old will remain in the lineup for a sixth straight game after going 8-for-20 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBI and four runs over the prior five contests. House has made three starts versus righties and three versus lefties during that span, and the Nationals will give the 2021 first-round pick every chance to lock down the everyday starting job at the hot corner.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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