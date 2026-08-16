Brady House News: Earning more opportunities
House will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Mets.
The 23-year-old will remain in the lineup for a sixth straight game after going 8-for-20 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBI and four runs over the prior five contests. House has made three starts versus righties and three versus lefties during that span, and the Nationals will give the 2021 first-round pick every chance to lock down the everyday starting job at the hot corner.
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